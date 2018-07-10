 
MRS Communications Editor-in-Chief, Rigoberto Advincula elected to the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines

    • Newswise — Rigoberto Advincula, professor in the Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering, has been elected to membership in the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), Philippines, one of the highest honors the country awards scientists.

    He will be officially inducted in July at the Investiture Ceremony in Manila during the closing ceremonies of the academy’s 40th Annual Scientific Meeting.

    www.mrs.org/mrc-news

    via Case Western Reserve School of Engineering

     

