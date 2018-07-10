Focused Ultrasound to Treat Essential Tremor Just One of Many Game-Changing Applications, Says Expert

“Focused ultrasound has the potential to be a game-changing technology that could impact the lives of millions of people with serious medical disorders including essential tremor,” says Neal F. Kassell, MD, founder and chairman of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation and former Co-Chair of Neurosurgery at the University of Virginia.

Focused ultrasound is an early-stage, noninvasive therapeutic technology with the potential to treat a variety of conditions. It may be used to target areas for treatment with a very high level of precision. In the case of essential tremor, specific areas of brain tissue may be destroyed in a much less invasive manner than traditional surgery.

Dr. Kassell has published more than 500 scientific papers and book chapters, and his research has been supported by over $30 million in NIH and industry grants and contracts. A member of numerous medical societies in the United States and abroad, he has served on many standing and ad hoc committees of the National Institutes of Health and in an editorial capacity for a variety of academic journals. In April 2016, he was named to the Blue Ribbon Panel of Vice President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative. Dr. Kassell is a founder of numerous private ventures including Interax, Inc.; the Virginia Neurological Institute; Multimedia Medical Systems, Inc.; the Neuroclinical Trials Center; the NeuroVenture Fund; and MedSpecialists.net. He has served on a number of corporate and not-for-profit boards, including Eclypsis Corporation; INC Research; the Prostate Cancer Foundation; InSightec, Ltd.; the Expedition Trust Company; Tuesday Evening Concert Series and Virginia National Bank, and is currently a director of the La Gesse Foundation and the Focused Ultrasound Foundation. He is a shareholder in Insightec, Ltd., where he also served on the board until 2012. Dr. Kassell received his undergraduate and medical education at the University of Pennsylvania.

