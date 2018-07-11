UVA Darden Partners With The House Student Leadership Center to Form the EmpowerMEnt Leadership Institute and Certificate Program for Teens in Washington DC Region
Newswise — Today, The House Student Leadership Center announced its partnership with the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in the formation of The EmpowerMEnt Leadership Institute.
The institute combines the center’s leadership principles and training with Darden’s essential business disciplines into a multi-year program at the center for its Washington, D.C. region high school students. The institute includes business core courses and summit residencies at UVA. Upon completion of the modules, student members will receive certificates backed by the center’s EmpowerMEnt curricula partnership with Darden Executive Education.
“The Darden School values The House Student Leadership Center’s students from all walks of life and all ways of thinking. At a time when the world has a pressing demand for leaders, we recognize the center to be one of the best sources of supply,” said Kelly Bean, president and CEO of Darden Executive Education and non-degree programs. “The EmpowerMEnt Institute is truly fit for the future, unique in business education and highly compelling for students.”
Through The EmpowerMEnt Leadership Institute, students will have The House Student Leadership Center staff and faculty from Darden as their personal coaches to boost their profiles and set them apart from their peers.
“Darden is creating the new story of business through The EmpowerMEnt Leadership Institute and joint venture with The House Student Leadership Center,” said Professor Paul Simko. “We will combine our community of experts to offer student experiences and convene forums with academics, and executives leveraging the best content and the most engaging ideas.”
Now in its 13th year, The House Student Leadership Center builds comprehensive out-of-school time programs for preteens and teens to mentor the next generation of talent. “The EmpowerMEnt Leadership Institute is a curriculum designed for a distinct student advantage in the discovery of business leadership and global mindset, plus the unrivaled access that we can offer,” said Helen McCormick, founder and president of The House Student Leadership Center. “In partnership with the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, we will build on what we know, mentor students with enriching opportunities and answer their questions as they invent their own future.”
As the new institute’s mission states: The EmpowerMEnt Leadership Institute develops youth to be activists, creators and innovators that advance change as global-ready leaders. The curriculum is a multiyear program that merges intercultural leadership principles with emerging business issues and trends. It introduces high school students to new ways of thinking and problem-solving with a bias for action along with optimal team performance to help teens develop their own leadership skills to serve both business and society.
Darden Executive Education is a top-ranked, global provider of executive development and lifelong learning. Delivered by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation and taught by the Darden School of Business’ highly acclaimed faculty, Darden Executive Education influences organizations and leaders through development experiences that activate change and drive growth. Offering more than 25 open programs and partnering with leading organizations worldwide to develop custom business solutions, we provide personalized, transformational learning experiences at our locations in Charlottesville, Virginia and the Washington, D.C., area, as well as online. Darden shapes the way the world does business through our research — energized by 10 research Centers of Excellence — and draws upon our collective knowledge and experience to cultivate responsible, innovative leaders. Darden Executive Education is provided by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation.
The House Student Leadership Center is an originator and provider of out-of-school time programs for children and teens in the Washington, D.C. region. Its dashboard of programs includes before and after-school and summer camp that build capabilities in marginalized youth and mentor this next generation of talent. Now in its thirteenth year, the Center’s program initiatives work to improve health, education, and employment outcomes for these students. The 2018 Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington recognized The House Student Leadership Center as “One of the Best” high-impact nonprofits of the year for its dropout prevention and mentoring programs in Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. The House Student Leadership Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
The House Student Leadership Center is the founder of the National Capital A Cinderella Ball, one of Washington, D.C. area’s most recognized charity events, and a respected youth-led advocacy project for equality. This public service initiative supports military-connected children living with a life-limiting disability or illness.
Learn more at: www.thehouse-inc.com.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.