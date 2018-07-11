American Chiropractic Association Endorses Casper Wave Mattress

Newswise — Arlington, Va.- The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) has endorsed the Casper Wave mattress, designed and engineered by global sleep innovator Casper. Casper launched in 2014 and has since expanded to a full line of design-driven sleep offerings, all created in-house by its team of researchers, scientists and engineers. The company was also recently named one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies in the World” and its eponymous mattress was crowned one of TIME Magazine’s “Best Inventions.”

The Casper Wave is the company’s most advanced mattress. It features Hyper-Targeted Support™, which incorporates ergonomic technology that promotes spinal alignment. Designed with five layers of premium foam that help provide superior comfort and deeper, more restorative sleep, the Casper Wave mattress is the result of many years of intensive research and development conducted at Casper Labs in San Francisco.

“Chiropractors regularly talk with patients about the importance of design and quality in selecting the right mattress," said ACA President N. Ray Tuck, Jr., DC. “ACA is proud to partner with a company like Casper that is committed to research in the development and delivery of high-quality products."

“Inspired by the ergonomic technology that improves our lives outside of the bedroom, the Casper Wave pushes the boundaries of mattress design, redefining support and comfort,” said Jeff Chapin, co-founder and chief product officer at Casper. “We’re honored to be recognized by the ACA, helping us bring better sleep to more people.”

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways -- by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. To learn more, visit www.acatoday.org, and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Casper

Casper (casper.com) was created to re-imagine sleep from the ground up, beginning with its obsessively engineered, outrageously comfortable mattress. All of Casper’s sleep products — including its pillow, bedding, and bed frames — are developed in-house by the company’s award-winning R&D team in San Francisco. Casper was recently named one of Fast Company’s "Most Innovative Companies in the World" and its eponymous mattress was crowned one of TIME Magazine's "Best Inventions."