@floridastate expert available to comment on re-opening of Emmett Till case

  • Credit: FSU Photography Services

    Davis Houck

Crime and Forensic Science, Government/Law, U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Politics
  • Emmett Till, Civil Rights

    • Florida State University Professor Davis Houck has worked to preserve and examine the legacy of the young black boy whose gruesome murder in 1955 helped to catalyze the American civil rights movement. 

    Houck is the architect of FSU’s Emmett Till Archive, nationally regarded as the most prominent research collection on the life and murder of Emmett Till. He is also helping to guide the production of a new documentary and curriculum about civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Houck has teamed up with Tougaloo College in Mississippi and the Kellogg Foundation on the film “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America” and the corresponding civil rights K-12 curriculum, “Find Your Voice.”

    As an expert on the American civil rights movement, war rhetoric, propaganda and media campaigns, Houck can also discuss presidential rhetoric, political advertising, news coverage and speech making

