Orlando Health Welcomes New Vice President of Customer Experience

Newswise — Orlando, FL – Orlando Health is pleased to welcome Ken Kozielski as vice president of customer experience, effective July 23. In this new executive leadership position, Mr. Kozielski will lead the organization’s patient satisfaction and customer experience efforts for caregivers, patients, their families and guests. He will be responsible for setting the vision, providing direction, counseling leaders, caregivers and team members to further Orlando Health’s patient experience goals.

Mr. Kozielski comes to Orlando Health with more than 20 years of experience in customer engagement. In his most recent role as vice president of customer experience at Wyndham Vacation Ownership, he created and led a Customer Experience Center of Excellence. Under his leadership, the team scaled a unified customer strategy among all functional divisions, aligned insights to track progress against a shared definition of customer success and activated experience touchpoints across every phase of the customer journey.

Mr. Kozielski also served 10 years with Aramark in Philadelphia, PA as associate vice president in the Growth Center of Excellence. His responsibilities included driving customer and client insights, developing loyalty strategies, leading the implementation of customer relationship management and leveraging predictive analytics to focus client engagement efforts to accelerate profitable growth.

Mr. Kozielski earned a Bachelor of Science degree and an MBA from the University of Delaware, with studies abroad in Grenoble, France. He is a certified focus group moderator and an experienced researcher. He, his wife and three daughters live in Orlando.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a $3.8 billion not-for-profit healthcare organization and a community-based network of hospitals, physician practices and outpatient care centers across Central Florida. The organization is home to the area’s only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics, and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. More than 3,000 physicians have privileges across the system, which is also one of the area’s largest employers with more than 23,000 employees who serve nearly 155,000 inpatients, more than 3 million outpatients, and more than 10,000 international patients each year. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $345 million in support of community health needs. More information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.

