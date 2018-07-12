DHS to Engage Innovative Small Businesses in Pacific Northwest

Newswise — Washington, DC – Small businesses in the research and development domain will have the opportunity to engage with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program representatives beginning July 17th, as part of the third of four legs of a National Road Tour sponsored by the Small Business Administration.

“The SBIR Road Tour continues to be a great way to discuss opportunities for innovative small businesses to engage on technology needs for the Homeland Security mission,” said William N. Bryan, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “By participating in this road tour and engaging with small businesses we facilitate the development of new technologies for the homeland security enterprise and support small business as a driving force for the US economy.”

The Road Tour is a national outreach effort that connects small businesses with funding opportunities provided through the SBIR/STTR programs. Small businesses in the innovation research and development domains are encouraged to participate in this opportunity to meet DHS SBIR Program representatives and learn how to help address the homeland security challenges facing the nation.

During this third leg of the National Road Tour, DHS SBIR representatives will visit three cities over four days:

Portland, Oregon (July 17) – Smith Memorial Student Union (PSU), 1825 SW Broadway, 3rd Floor Ballroom, Portland, OR 97201. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbir-road-tour-portland-oregon-registration-45983642312

Seattle, Washington (July 18) – Westin Seattle, 1900 5 th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbir-road-tour-seattle-wa-tickets-46372615742

Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbir-road-tour-seattle-wa-tickets-46372615742 Fairbanks, Alaska (July 20) – UAF Wood Center, 1731 S. Chandalar Dr., Fairbanks, AK 99775. Register at: https://epay.alaska.edu/C21563_ustores/web/store_cat.jsp?STOREID=74&CATID=223&SINGLESTORE=true

The final leg of the National Road Tour will take place in the New England states August 20-24, 2018. For additional details on the SBIR Road Tour, including a schedule of stops and participating agencies, please visit http://www.sbirroadtour.com/.

Initiated in 2004, the DHS S&T SBIR Program is a competitive contract awards program to increase the participation of innovative and creative U.S. small businesses in federal research and development initiatives and to increase private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions.

For more information about the DHS S&T SBIR Program, visit the program portal at https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov.

###