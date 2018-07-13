Eye Summit Puts Focus on Saving Vision in Premature Infants

Thanks to technology discovered through federally funded research, doctors are helping babies born early to see better. Cynthia A. Toth, MD, of Duke Eye Center will join other vision experts and researchers from around the country at the 2018 Focus on Eye Health National Summit to share the story of the technology used in neonatal intensive care units (NICU) around the country.

“With a handheld system, we can hold the instrument over the infant’s eye and get a very precise readout of the eye’s development. This technology replaces an imprecise, low-resolution headlamp technique that has been in use since the 1950’s. The new system is truly helping us provide top care to our smallest patients,” says Toth.

What: 2018 Focus On Eye Health National Summit – expert available

Who: Cynthia A. Toth, MD, Duke Eye Center, ARVO “Telling the story of OCT” Steering Committee

When: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 8:30am – 3:30pm

Where: National Press Club, Washington, D.C.

