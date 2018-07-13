Cedars-Sinai Affiliate Breaks Ground on New Cancer Center

Newswise — TORRANCE, Calif. — July 13, 2018 —– Torrance Memorial Medical Center, a Cedars-Sinai affiliate, recently broke ground on the new Hunt Cancer Center.

The center, a collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, will provide its patients with access to subspecialists who treat more than 60 types of common, rare and complex cancers. As part of the center’s mission to develop and deliver the best cancer care possible, patients also will be able to participate in a wide variety of clinical trials to test new medications and therapies.

"This is a leap forward in being able to offer state-of-the-art cancer care to patients throughout Southern California," said Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. "Torrance Memorial and Cedars-Sinai will share expertise, innovations and resources to help patients achieve the best possible outcomes and offer them the opportunity to participate in clinical trials."

The 37,000-square-foot facility, scheduled for completion in June 2019, will provide advanced infusion capabilities, improve cross-disciplinary collaboration and "add Cedars-Sinai's vast expertise to our excellent care in the South Bay," said Hugo Hool, MD, director of the Hunt Cancer Institute at Torrance Memorial.

"Physicians from both health centers have been working together for more than a year to establish enhanced services through this relationship," said Robert A. Figlin, MD , deputy director of the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. "We want to offer more patients advanced cancer care and medical expertise without leaving their communities."

The Hunt Cancer Institute is named for the Hunt family, which has pledged $34 million to Torrance Memorial to construct the state-of-the-art cancer center.

"Through shared values, Cedars-Sinai and Torrance Memorial hope to provide an unwavering commitment to the community and provide the highest quality of care," Figlin said.

