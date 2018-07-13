Suicide Bomb Expert Available to Comment on Pakistan Attack

More than 100 people died in a suicide attack at a political rally in July 2018 in Pakistan.

Dr. Vesna Markovic, Associate Professor of Justice, Law and Public Safety Studies at Lewis University, has been studying suicide bombings since 1981.

In April 2018, she lectured at NATO's Center of Excellence Defense Against Terrorism in Ankara, Turkey.

Her areas of research include:

Suicide bombings (Worldwide, female suicide bombers, use of children as bombers)

Financing Terrorism

Transnational Organized Crime

Comparative Criminal Justice

Read more about Dr. Vesna Markovic's expertise in suicide attacks at http://www.lewisu.edu/experts/wordpress/index.php/faculty-experts/dr-vesna-markovic/