Suicide Bomb Expert Available to Comment on Pakistan Attack

Released: 13-Jul-2018 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Lewis University

  • Dr. Vesna Markovic - suicide bomb expert

Crime and Forensic Science, Government/Law, Guns and Violence, India/Pakistan News
  • Suicide Bombing, terror attack

    • More than 100 people died in a suicide attack at a political rally in July 2018 in Pakistan.

    Dr. Vesna Markovic, Associate Professor of Justice, Law and Public Safety Studies at Lewis University, has been studying suicide bombings since 1981.

    In April 2018, she lectured at NATO's Center of Excellence Defense Against Terrorism in Ankara, Turkey.

    Her areas of research include:

    • Suicide bombings (Worldwide, female suicide bombers, use of children as bombers)
    • Financing Terrorism
    • Transnational Organized Crime
    • Comparative Criminal Justice

    Read more about Dr. Vesna Markovic's expertise in suicide attacks at http://www.lewisu.edu/experts/wordpress/index.php/faculty-experts/dr-vesna-markovic/

     

