 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Media Invited to Attend the Celebrate Life Science Fair and Reception on Capitol Hill

Article ID: 697478

Released: 16-Jul-2018 3:00 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Budgets and Funding, U.S. Politics, Local - Maryland, Local - DC Metro

Newswise — On July 18, scientists will be on Capitol Hill to showcase science and discuss the revolutionary opportunities that exists in medical research, due in large part to the federal investment in the National Institutes of Health. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on table top experiments. Come experience fun and innovative science and learn about the advances researchers are making to improve health for all Americans.

Event Details
When: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 5:00 pm – 7:00pm
Where: Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2043 and 2044
RSVP contact Jennifer Zeitzer at jzeitzer@faseb.org if you plan to attend

Featured Exhibits Listed below are this year's exhibitors, appearing in alphabetical order by sponsoring organization name: 

American Association for Cancer Research

American Association of Immunologists

Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology

American Society for Cell Biology

Carnegie Science, Embryology Department

Jackson Laboratory

Johns Hopkins University

Society for Neuroscience

University of California San Francisco

Yale University

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!