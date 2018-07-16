Media Invited to Attend the Celebrate Life Science Fair and Reception on Capitol Hill
Released: 16-Jul-2018
Newswise — On July 18, scientists will be on Capitol Hill to showcase science and discuss the revolutionary opportunities that exists in medical research, due in large part to the federal investment in the National Institutes of Health. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on table top experiments. Come experience fun and innovative science and learn about the advances researchers are making to improve health for all Americans.
Event Details
When: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 5:00 pm – 7:00pm
Where: Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2043 and 2044
RSVP contact Jennifer Zeitzer at jzeitzer@faseb.org if you plan to attend
Featured Exhibits Listed below are this year's exhibitors, appearing in alphabetical order by sponsoring organization name:
American Association for Cancer Research
American Association of Immunologists
Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology
American Society for Cell Biology
Carnegie Science, Embryology Department
Jackson Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University
Society for Neuroscience
University of California San Francisco
Yale University