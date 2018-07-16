Media Invited to Attend the Celebrate Life Science Fair and Reception on Capitol Hill

Newswise — On July 18, scientists will be on Capitol Hill to showcase science and discuss the revolutionary opportunities that exists in medical research, due in large part to the federal investment in the National Institutes of Health. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on table top experiments. Come experience fun and innovative science and learn about the advances researchers are making to improve health for all Americans.

Event Details

When: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 5:00 pm – 7:00pm

Where: Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2043 and 2044

RSVP contact Jennifer Zeitzer at jzeitzer@faseb.org if you plan to attend

Featured Exhibits Listed below are this year's exhibitors, appearing in alphabetical order by sponsoring organization name:

American Association for Cancer Research

American Association of Immunologists

Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology

American Society for Cell Biology

Carnegie Science, Embryology Department

Jackson Laboratory

Johns Hopkins University

Society for Neuroscience

University of California San Francisco

Yale University