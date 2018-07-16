Sanford Burnham Prebys Announces Leadership Team Appointments: Louie Coffman Joins as Chief Financial Officer and Angelica Gamble-Wong as Vice President of Human Resources

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF. – July 17, 2018 – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) today announced Louie Coffman has been appointed chief administrative officer and chief financial officer, and Angelica Gamble-Wong has been appointed vice president of Human Resources (HR).

Coffman brings nearly 40 years of experience as a financial executive, with particular expertise in nonprofit biomedical research institute administration. He rejoins SBP after holding the role of vice president and chief administrative officer from 1991 to 1998.

Gamble-Wong has more than 30 years of HR expertise at fast-growing startups and established companies in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, finance and hospitality. In 2017, she received San Diego HR Forum’s San Diego HR Executive of the Year award. She is also a published author and expert on innovative HR business strategies.

“Louie and Angelica are both skilled leaders who strengthen SBP’s executive team, ensuring that the Institute continues to operate efficiently and attract and retain the brightest talent,” said Kristiina Vuori, M.D., Ph.D., president of SBP. “Louie is a proven strong financial steward with deep knowledge of the biomedical research industry and Angelica is a recognized strategic HR professional. Their leadership positions SBP for continued success.”

Prior to joining SBP, Coffman was the senior vice president, chief operating and finance officer at the Center for Infectious Disease Research, where he implemented several cost-saving initiatives. Previous to this role he was the vice president, chief operating and finance officer at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, where he secured a $43 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM); and vice president, chief operating and finance officer at the Institute for Systems Biology. Prior to these roles, he was the senior vice president, chief financial officer at Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego. Coffman obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting and political science from the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to joining SBP, Gamble-Wong was the senior vice president of People Services at Rubio’s Restaurants, Inc. Previous to this role, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Virco, most recently serving as officer and vice president of HR. Prior to this role, she was the HR manager at Edison Capital, and HR manager at Financial Statement Services, Inc. Gamble-Wong began her HR career as a personnel supervisor at Tronomed, Inc. She obtained her master’s degree in business from UCLA and her bachelor’s degree in social ecology from UCI.

###

