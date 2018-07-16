Political Science, Russia Expert Available for Media Interviews
Article ID: 697486
Released: 16-Jul-2018 4:00 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of Colorado Boulder
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday in Helsinki, Finland. CU Boulder Political Science Assistant Professor Sarah Wilson Sokhey is available for media interviews on the meeting and U.S.-Russian relations.
Sarah Wilson Sokhey is an expert in Russian politics and the politics of economic and social reform. She is the author of the 2017 book The Political Economy of Pension Policy Reversal in Post-Communist Countries.
sarah.sokhey@colorado.edu
For help arranging interviews, contact:
Julie Poppen, CU Boulder media relations
julie.poppen@colorado.edu
303-492-4007