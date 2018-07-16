 
Political Science, Russia Expert Available for Media Interviews

    • President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday in Helsinki, Finland. CU Boulder Political Science Assistant Professor Sarah Wilson Sokhey is available for media interviews on the meeting and U.S.-Russian relations.  

    Sarah Wilson Sokhey is an expert in Russian politics and the politics of economic and social reform. She is the author of the 2017 book The Political Economy of Pension Policy Reversal in Post-Communist Countries
    sarah.sokhey@colorado.edu

    For help arranging interviews, contact: 
    Julie Poppen, CU Boulder media relations
    julie.poppen@colorado.edu
    303-492-4007

