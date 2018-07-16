 
Return to Article List

UCI Haiti expert Amy Wilentz

Article ID: 697505

Released: 16-Jul-2018 8:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California, Irvine

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UCI School of Humanities

    Amy Wilentz

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Economics, Government/Law, History
KEYWORDS
  • Haiti, Jack Lafontant, Jean-Claude Duvalier, Rising Fuel Costs

    • Noted author and writer Amy Wilentz has reported and written about events in Haiti for more than three decades, from the fall of Jean-Claude Duvalier in 1986 to the 2010 earthquake and the death of Jean-Claude Duvalier in 2014. In light of the current protests over rising fuel costs, and Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant's resignation, Wilentz can provide historical context on Haiti--its political and economic crises and the role of foreign aid in ameliorating and/or exacerbating them.

    Her award-winning books, The Rainy Season Farewell: Haiti Since Duvalier (1990) and Farewell, Fred Voodoo (2013) take Haiti as their subject--the former serving as a portrait of Haiti after the fall of Jean-Claude Duvalier, the latter illuminating the complicated and confused attempts by outsiders to "fix" the country in the months after its devastating earthquake in 2013.

    Wilentz has written for The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, Politico, Thompson-Reuters, The London Review of Books, the Los Angeles Review of Books, TIME magazine, The New Republic, The Village Voice, and many other publications. She teaches in the literary journalism program at the University of California Irvine.

    She can be reached at awilentz@uci.edu.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!