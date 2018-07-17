NeuroPoint Alliance Welcomes Mayfield Brain & Spine to QOD

Newswise — NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA) recently welcomed Mayfield Brain & Spine to the Quality Outcomes Database (QOD) Spine program. Mayfield Brain & Spine of Cincinnati joins over 100 existing QOD participating centers, several of which have been collecting data since 2012, with over 90,000 patients enrolled in the Spine registry.

The QOD serves as the nationwide prospective clinical registry for neurosurgical procedures and practice patterns. The primary purpose of the QOD is to track the quality of care for the most common neurosurgical procedures, as well as to provide individual surgeons, practice groups, hospitals and health systems with an immediate infrastructure for analyzing and reporting.

“With increasing demands from payers and patients alike to objectively report the quality of our work, we are optimistic that the efforts of Mayfield and QOD will lead to improved outcomes that truly enhance the lives of our patients,” said Andrew J. Ringer, MD, Mayfield neurosurgeon, Director of Neurosurgery at Good Samaritan Hospital and chief of neurosciences for TriHealth Hospital System.

NeuroPoint Alliance is confident the addition of Mayfield Brain & Spine will help the QOD continue to provide the platform for local and national quality improvement initiatives that empower physicians to deliver excellent healthcare. QOD Spine is the largest and most comprehensive spine surgery registry in North America and has been generating reliable data for benchmarking, documenting the value of surgical care and quality improvement for more than six years. The QOD’s Lumbar Spine Surgery registry has over 90 participating centers nationwide and the QOD Cervical Spine registry continues to grow with over 70 participating centers. The QOD program is open enrollment and all of the registries are currently accepting new sites. The NPA will launch the newest registry, QOD Tumor, in 2018.

About NPA

The NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA) was established in 2008 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) to collect, analyze and report on nationwide clinical data from neurosurgical practices using online technologies. It is designed to meet the quality care and research needs of individual neurosurgeons and neurosurgical practices, national organizations, health care plans, the biomedical industry and government agencies. To learn more, visit www.neuropoint.org.

The Mayfield Clinic of Cincinnati has treated hundreds of thousands of patients since its establishment in 1937 by Frank H. Mayfield, MD. Internationally recognized as a leader in neurological surgery, Mayfield has forged a rich and lasting heritage through technical innovation, research, and a commitment to patient care. Mayfield physicians are continuously recognized among the Best Doctors in America and Top Doctors in Greater Cincinnati.

Mayfield Brain & Spine – Cincinnati is the full-service patient care provider of the Mayfield Clinic, one of the nation's leading physician organizations for neurosurgical treatment, education, and research. With more than 20 specialists in neurosurgery, interventional neuroradiology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy, Mayfield Brain & Spine treats 25,000 patients from 35 states and 13 countries in a typical year. Mayfield physicians specialize in the treatment of back and neck pain, sciatica, Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, NPH, epilepsy, brain and spinal tumors, stroke, Moyamoya, brain aneurysms, Chiari malformation, scoliosis, kyphosis, facial pain, facial twitch, trauma, concussion, spinal cord injury, and carpal tunnel. As leading innovators in their field, Mayfield physicians have pioneered surgical procedures and instrumentation that have revolutionized the medical art of neurosurgery for spinal diseases and disorders, brain tumors, and neurovascular diseases and disorders.