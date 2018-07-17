Why Athletes Should Include Massage in Their Fitness Regimen

Newswise — The overexertion of muscles through rigorous physical training and exercise can affect athletes’ performance and increase their risk for injury. In between those strenuous workouts, the body could use some pampering.

Regular massage supports the relaxation and recovery process after workouts, helping to prevent injuries; reduce swelling, muscle stiffness and fatigue; and achieve peak performance. And there are numerous other potential benefits that are conducive to your overall health and well-being.



Massage therapy helps improve muscle flexibility (which helps prevent injuries like muscle pulls and tears) and shorten recovery time as well as relieve muscle tension and pain, a remedy for common issues like delayed-onset muscle soreness.

But massage can benefit more than muscles. Tammy Taylor, massage/bodywork team leader and a certified neuromuscular therapist at LifeBridge Health & Fitness, says some research suggests that massage may also help:

Lower anxiety

Increase range of motion

Improve your mood

Lower blood pressure

Enhance blood flow and alertness

Massage is good for the body either before, during or after athletic events. Sports massage incorporates Swedish (for improved circulation) and deep tissue techniques, among others. Athletes, or anyone who does strenuous exercises on a regular basis, should speak with a massage therapist about specific needs and concerns in order to determine how often massages are necessary and which techniques are most appropriate.



“Your injury or needs will determine the focus of the therapy,” Taylor says. “Often times, an athlete has a specific area in which they are experiencing pain, limited range of motion, etc. That area, in addition to the supporting muscles and connective tissue, is addressed.”



Taylor adds: “A full body massage at another time, maybe within a week or two, is also very helpful for the whole body compensates for an injury, and an injury heals more quickly when the rest of the body is free of limitations.”



Massage therapists at LifeBridge Health & Fitness are licensed and certified in deep tissue and sports massage as well as neuromuscular therapy. Call 410-318-6819 or email tataylor@lifebridgehealth.org for more information or to schedule an appointment.