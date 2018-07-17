 
Why patients and physicians should stick with FDA's expanded access program to obtain access to experimental drugs -- blog post from Clinical Research Pathways leader

    • With the new right-to-try law providing another pathway for desperately ill patients to obtain experimental drugs, patients and their physicians should stick with the existing FDA expanded access program. The primary reason is safety, and built-in protections for patients. Clinical Research Pathways Executive Director Marjorie Speers, Ph.D., makes this recommendation in a new blog post: http://clinicalresearchpathways.org/expanded-access-vs-right-to-try/

    She is available to talk with journalists researching and/or writing on the topic. Speers is a former CDC official and the founding president of the Association for the Accredidation of Human Research Protection Programs. She began leading Clincial Research Pathweays, formerly known as WCG Foundation, in 2015.

     

