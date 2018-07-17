David Coy, MD, PhD, Promoted To Chief of Radiology

Newswise — SEATTLE — David Coy, MD, PhD, has been named chief of radiology at Virginia Mason to succeed Lucy Glenn, MD, who recently retired.

Dr. Coy joined Virginia Mason in 2006 after postgraduate training at the University of Washington. At UW, he completed a body imaging fellowship, a diagnostic radiology residency and an internship in the Department of Internal Medicine.

He is certified by the American Board of Radiology and is active in the Radiological Society of North America, the American Roentgen Ray Society, American College of Radiology and the Society of Computed Body Tomography & Magnetic Resonance Imaging.

During his 12 years at Virginia Mason, Dr. Coy has been a member of the Physician Growth Council, organizer of the John C. Walker Lecture in Radiology, section head for MRI in the Department of Radiology and a member-at-large on the Medical Staff Committee. He also served as co-program director of the Diagnostic Radiology Residency and is a member of the Pancreatic Cancer Working Group.

He is an accomplished teacher, earning the Resident Teaching Award from the Department of Radiology in 2015 and being named Top Teacher by the Internal Medicine Residency in 2014. He serves on the Content Advisory Panel of the Radiologic Society of North America and has been active on the Residency Match Committee for the Association of Program Directors in Radiology, as well as serving as a member of the Graduate Medical Education Committee at Virginia Mason.

