Trump-Putin Summit: President Can't Retreat Behind Red Line Crossed in Helsinki

David Redlawsk, Chair of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Delaware, said today's effort by President Trump to walk back remarks made during Monday's summit in Helsinki will have little-to-no effect beyond his base.

"I highly doubt anyone in Congress thinks he really misspoke, and his apparent ad lib that 'It could be other people also. There’s a lot of people out there' suggests his actual mindset," he said.

Redlawsk, a political psychologist who studies voter behavior and emotion and has worked behind the scenes during political campaigns, is available for interviews to provide further analysis of both the summit with Vladimir Putin and the President's walk-back of his comments today.

"It is completely unprecedented," he said. "If this isn't the red line that will rouse GOP leadership in Congress to respond with something more than words, then there is no red line."