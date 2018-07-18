Leaders in radiation oncology awarded ASTRO Fellow designation

ARLINGTON, Va., July 25, 2018 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) has selected 35 distinguished members to receive the ASTRO Fellow (FASTRO) designation. The 2018 class of Fellows will be recognized during ASTRO’s 60th Annual Meeting, to be held October 21-24 in San Antonio.

The ASTRO Fellows Program recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to radiation oncology and the Society through research, education, patient care and/or service to the field. Since its inception in 2006, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 328 of ASTRO’s more than 10,000 members worldwide.

“On behalf of ASTRO, I commend and thank these 35 outstanding physicians and scientists for their far-reaching contributions to our specialty over the years and for all that each individual has done to advance and improve cancer care,” said Brian Kavanagh, MD, MPH, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors.

The 2018 Fellows are:

Soren Bentzen, DSc, PhD, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore

Jeffrey C. Buchsbaum, MD, PhD, AM, National Cancer Institute, Rockville, Maryland

Paul M. Busse, MD, PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston

Arnab Chakravarti, MD, The Ohio State University College of Medicine/Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio

Joe Y. Chang, MD, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

Peter Y. Chen, MD, Beaumont Health System, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Jason Chia-Hsien Cheng, MD, MS, PhD, National Taiwan University College of Medicine and Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan

Indrin J. Chetty, PhD, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit

Benjamin W. Corn, MD, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem

Iris C. Gibbs, MD, Stanford Medicine, Stanford, California

David Gius, MD, PhD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago

Eleanor E. R. Harris, MD, Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals, Cleveland

Mark D. Hurwitz, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia

Reshma Jagsi, MD, PhD, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ashesh B. Jani, MD, Emory University, Atlanta

John A. Kalapurakal, MD, Northwestern University, Chicago

Matthew S. Katz, MD, Radiation Oncology Associates PA, Lowell, Massachusetts

Sameer Keole, MD, Mayo Clinic, Phoenix

Feng-Ming Kong, MD, PhD, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland

Zhongxing Liao, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

Mitchell Machtay, MD, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland

Catherine Park, MD, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco

Shilpen Patel, MD, Grail, Menlo Park, California

Robert A. Price Jr., PhD, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia

David Raben, MD, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

Hui-Kuo G. Shu, MD, PhD, Emory University, Atlanta

Berend J. Slotman, MD, PhD, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam

Robert Timmerman, MD, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas

Gregory M. M. Videtic, MD, CM, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland

Bhadrasain Vikram, MD, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Maryland

Stephanie E. Weiss, MD, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia

Gayle E. Woloschak, PhD, Northwestern University, Chicago

Min Yao, MD, PhD, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland

Ellen D. Yorke, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York

Weining (Ken) Zhen, MD, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Candidates for the Fellows program must be nominated by a current ASTRO Fellow, accompanied by three letters of support from ASTRO members. A committee reviews all nominations and presents the candidates to ASTRO’s Board of Directors for approval.

ASTRO’s 60th Annual Meeting, the world’s largest scientific meeting in radiation oncology, will be held October 21-24, 2018 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio. The meeting is expected to attract more than 11,000 attendees from across the globe, including oncologists from all disciplines and members of the entire radiation oncology team. Visit us online for more information about the ASTRO Annual Meeting and press registration for the meeting.

