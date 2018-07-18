Sunday in the Park with AARDA!

Newswise — EASTPOINTE, MI, July 19 — The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) will host its 3rd “Linking Together for a Cure” Autoimmune Walk on Sunday, August 26, from 1-5 p.m. at Milliken State Park (1900 Atwater Street, Detroit) on the RiverWalk. Anyone battling an autoimmune disease, or supporting someone in the fight, is invited to Walk with family members, friends and AARDA to help raise awareness and funding for a cure.

One in every five Americans (or 50 million people) has an autoimmune disease, such as lupus, type 1 diabetes, scleroderma, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, sarcoidosis, psoriasis, Hashimoto’s, celiac disease, and more than 100 other chronic disorders that have no cures. Funds raised by the Walk help to provide patient services and to fund research aimed at solving the underlying immune issues that link ALL autoimmune disorders.

With support from Community Partners HAP and Redfin, the Walk will feature autoimmune speakers; exhibitors (including Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and V-STRONG Vitiligo Support Group); resources and giveaways; a “Kid Zone” with activities for children; free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings; a silent auction; and a Warrior’s Walk around Milliken State Park.

“AARDA Autoimmune Walks have proven to be instrumental not only in raising funds for autoimmune research but also in linking together patients, families, supporters, advocates and other stakeholders for a shared cause,” says Virginia T. Ladd, president and executive director. “The camaraderie and synergy that occurs is just tremendous.”

To register, make a donation, or for more details, please visit AutoimmuneWalk.org, email walk@aarda.org or call (855) 239-2557.

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Eastpointe, AARDA is a national nonprofit dedicated to bringing a national focus to autoimmunity as a category of disease and a major women’s health issue. Approximately 75 percent of autoimmune disease sufferers are women. To learn more, visit aarda.org.

