#RPI Geophysics Expert Steven Roecker Available to Discuss Research Showing Diamonds Are Far More Prevalent Within the Earth

Released: 19-Jul-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

  • Credit: Rensselaer

    Geophysics expert Steven Roecker

    • Steven W Roecker, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences is available to comment on recent research published in the journal Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems, showing that our planet is probably packed with a thousand times more diamonds than researchers previously thought.

    Roecker, a geophysics expert, is familiar with the MIT team that conducted the research, and the seismology metholodoly they used.

    His primary interest is in using geophysical observations and data analysis techniques to determine what lies beneath the surface of the Earth.

    Recent research includes projects directed at understanding collisional processes in Taiwan, the Pakistan Himalayas and the Tien Shan, in determining the motion of the Philippine Sea plate, in understanding the evolution of the Basin and Range, and the details of earthquake processes in California.

