University of Michigan Astronomer Can Comment on Jupiter Moon Findings

David Gerdes is a University of Michigan astrophysicist familiar with the findings about Jupiter's moons, and is working on a similar survey.

Gerdes' research addresses basic questions about the large-scale structure and evolution of the universe. How did the universe evolve from its very homogeneous state shortly after the Big Bang to the rich and varied structures we see today? How is this evolution affected by the properties and abundance of the universe's main ingredients: dark energy, dark matter, and baryons? He and his students are part of several large astronomical surveys that are attempting to answer these questions.