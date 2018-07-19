UW-Milwaukee Alumni Association Names 2018 Awardees

Newswise — MILWAUKEE _ The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association has announced its 2018 honorees, an accomplished group of 24 individuals and one organization who will be officially recognized during a ceremony at Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel on Friday, Oct. 12.

The 24 alumni award recipients and corporate partner were chosen based on their outstanding professional achievements, civic involvement and partnerships with the university.“The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is fortunate to have so many influential and dedicated alumni, not only in this region, but also across the country and throughout the world,” said Adrienne Bass, associate vice chancellor of alumni relations.

“Once again, the UWM Alumni Association received an impressive number of award nominations, and we are proud to publicly recognize the demonstrated talent and altruism of this distinguished group of 2018 awardees.”

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and information about the Oct. 12, 2018, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association Awards Evening, please visit uwm.edu/alumni/awards.

A complete list of 2018 UWM Alumni Awards recipients is below. Biographies of all 25 awardees can be found on the university's news site. Interview requests will be handled by the Alumni Association.

2018 AWARDEES

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:Paul Hemmer, BS Biological Sciences '85; Professor of clinical medicine & vice chairman of educational programs, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Department of Medicine

DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI SERVICE AWARD: David Misky, BS Biological Sciences '92

Assistant executive director, Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee

DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Eugene Guszkowski , BS Architecture '71, MArch Architecture '73; Senior principal / design, AG Architecture

CORPORATE PARTNER AWARD: Robert W. Baird & Co.

COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD:

Jennifer Lehrke , BS Architectural Studies '97, MArch Architecture; '99President, principal architect & historic preservation consultant, Legacy Architecture Inc.

HONORARY ALUMNI AWARD: K. Vairavan Professor emeritus, UWM College of Engineering and Applied Science

PANTHER PRIDE VOLUNTEER AWARD: Meg Jansky, BBA Management Information Systems '85' Vice president - field integration, Northwestern Mutual

GRADUATE OF THE LAST DECADE (Undergraduate):

Brent Aussprung , BSE Mechanical Engineering '14; Patent agent, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP

, BS Biological Sciences '12, BS Conservation Science '12; Conservation biologist, Waukesha County Parks & Land Use Ed Sturkey, BBA Marketing ’07, BBA Finance ‘07; Portfolio management operations supervisor – vice president, Baird Equity Asset Management

GRADUATE OF THE LAST DECADE (Graduate):