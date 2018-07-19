 
UW-Milwaukee Alumni Association Names 2018 Awardees

    • Newswise — MILWAUKEE _ The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association has announced its 2018 honorees, an accomplished group of 24 individuals and one organization who will be officially recognized during a ceremony at Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel on Friday, Oct. 12.

    The 24 alumni award recipients and corporate partner were chosen based on their outstanding professional achievements, civic involvement and partnerships with the university.“The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is fortunate to have so many influential and dedicated alumni, not only in this region, but also across the country and throughout the world,” said Adrienne Bass, associate vice chancellor of alumni relations.

    “Once again, the UWM Alumni Association received an impressive number of award nominations, and we are proud to publicly recognize the demonstrated talent and altruism of this distinguished group of 2018 awardees.” 

    For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and information about the Oct. 12, 2018, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Alumni Association Awards Evening, please visit uwm.edu/alumni/awards

    A complete list of 2018 UWM Alumni Awards recipients is below. Biographies of all 25 awardees can be found on the university's news site. Interview requests will be handled by the Alumni Association. 

     2018 AWARDEES

    LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:Paul Hemmer, BS Biological Sciences '85; Professor of clinical medicine & vice chairman of educational programs, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Department of Medicine

    DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI SERVICE AWARD: David Misky, BS Biological Sciences '92
    Assistant executive director, Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee

    DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: 

    • Eugene Guszkowski, BS Architecture '71, MArch Architecture '73; Senior principal / design, AG Architecture
    • Lei Schlitz, MS Mechanical Engineering '93, PhD Mechanical Engineering '98; Executive vice president, Food Equipment Segment, Illinois Tool Works

    CORPORATE PARTNER AWARD: Robert W. Baird & Co.

    COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD: 

    • Jennifer Lehrke, BS Architectural Studies '97, MArch Architecture; '99President, principal architect & historic preservation consultant, Legacy Architecture Inc. 
    • Harris Turer, BBA Marketing ‘88; Owner & CEO, Milwaukee Admirals

    HONORARY ALUMNI AWARD: K. Vairavan Professor emeritus, UWM College of Engineering and Applied Science

    PANTHER PRIDE VOLUNTEER AWARD: Meg Jansky, BBA Management Information Systems '85' Vice president - field integration, Northwestern Mutual

    GRADUATE OF THE LAST DECADE (Undergraduate):

    • Brent Aussprung, BSE Mechanical Engineering '14; Patent agent, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
    • Jacarrie Carr, BS Community Education '15; Founder, Jacarrie's Kicks for Kids
    • Nathaniel Deans Jr., BS Education & English '11; English teacher, Riverside University High School 
    • Lauren Decker, BFA Music '12; Ensemble member, Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago
    • Brian Firkus, BFA Music ’12, BFA Inter-Arts '12; American drag queen, stage persona Trixie Mattel
    • Eric Miller (posthumous), BA Mass Communication - Journalism '06; Award-winning journalist
    • Julia Robson, BS Biological Sciences '12, BS Conservation Science '12; Conservation biologist, Waukesha County Parks & Land Use
    • Ed Sturkey, BBA Marketing ’07, BBA Finance ‘07; Portfolio management operations supervisor – vice president, Baird Equity Asset Management

    GRADUATE OF THE LAST DECADE (Graduate):

    • Daniel Burkholder, MFA Dance '11, MFA Performing Arts ’11; Assistant professor, Department of Dance, UWM Peck School of the Arts
    • Natalie Harlan, MHRLR Human Resources and Labor Relations '08; Director, Milwaukee Lifecourse Initiative for Healthy Families 
    • Eva Marie Lewis King, MS Biomedical Sciences '15; DNA laboratory supervisor, Milwaukee Crime Laboratory
    • Angela Meyers, BA Sociology '02, MLIS Library and Information Science '08; Coordinator of youth and inclusive services, Bridges Library System
    • Srikanth Pilla, PhD Mechanical Engineering '09; Founding director, Clemson Composites Center & Dean's Faculty Fellow of Automotive Engineering at Clemson University
    • Nirmal Raja, MA Art '10, MFA Art '12; Award-winning interdisciplinary artist
    • Nicholas Robinson, BS Architectural Studies '10, MArch Architecture '12; Co-founder & principal, DREAM Builders LLC
    • Mark Speltz, MA History '09; Vice president & senior historian, Wells Fargo Wealth Management and Abbot Downing

