Mount Sinai Health System and Business Council of International Understanding Co-Host Health Partnerships Roundtable

Sir Malcolm Grant, Chairman of NHS England, and Mount Sinai leaders present health care solutions and opportunities

Newswise — (London, UK – July 20, 2018) - Mount Sinai Health System and the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) co-hosted the Health Partnerships Roundtable in London, UK, on Monday, June 18. Sir Malcolm Grant, Chairman of NHS England, and Mount Sinai clinical and executive leaders Barbara Murphy, MD, Chair of the Samuel Bronfman Department of Medicine and Dean for Clinical Integration and Population Health at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS); Erik Lium, PhD, Executive Vice President of Mount Sinai Innovation Partners; Brent Stackhouse, Vice President of Mount Sinai Ventures; Rosalind Wright, MD, Dean for Translational Biomedical Research at ISMMS; and Robert Wright, MD, Chair of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at ISMMS, led a discussion with corporate stakeholders and peer institutions on opportunities for strategic partnerships and corporate engagement to drive innovative research and impact population health.

“We’re very excited to explore healthcare innovation with esteemed colleagues in the UK,” said Erik Lium, PhD, Executive Vice President of Mount Sinai Innovation Partners. “This meeting is the continuation of Mount Sinai’s efforts to engage global stakeholders. By leveraging our collective strengths in research, education, and commercialization, Mount Sinai is well-positioned to advance breakthroughs to patients on a global scale.”

Alongside Mount Sinai and NHS England leadership, global corporate and foundation executives shared insights on the health care innovation ecosystems in the United States and United Kingdom, respectively, and exchanged ideas for cross-border collaboration to accelerate healthcare discoveries to commercialization. The UK and U.S. healthcare systems were analyzed, and cutting-edge solutions to issues affecting population health in both nations were discussed.

“Our mission at AT&T is to innovate to improve lives,” said Maria Lensing, Vice President of Global Healthcare Solutions at AT&T. “It is important for us to be part of this global healthcare discussion. Meaningful collaboration can bring great innovation.” Lensing added, “Bringing the most innovative technologies to the industry is especially urgent, because in the realm of healthcare, technology can help save lives.”

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, accessing healthcare is a basic human need,” said Umang Patel, Clinical Director at Babylon Health. “It is important that we jointly tackle the challenges health systems face. By sharing innovations, we learn together and by evolving ideas internationally, we optimize the chance for success. We shared our NHS experience, where we designed a service from the bottom up using Artificial Intelligence and the latest mobile technology to empower patients with innovation and choice. Talking with Mount Sinai and global executives made it clear that scaling is important, and we valued the insights into cross-border integration to allow the safest, most efficient and personalized healthcare to be delivered in an increasingly digital world.”

