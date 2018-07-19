Protests in Barcelona, Paris and Bali are in full swing due to ‘overtourism’. But, can this lead to ‘detourism’ - where tourists are more likely to avoid overcrowded cities?

Dr Joseph Cheer, National Centre for Australian Studies

Monash University, Australia

Contact details: +61 438 308 469 or Joseph.Cheer@monash.edu



Dr. Joseph M. Cheer is lecturer at the School of Languages, Literatures, Cultures & Linguistics and directs the activities of the Australia and International Tourism Research Unit.



Joseph’s research draws from trans-disciplinary perspectives especially human geography, cultural anthropology and political economy with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region. As a former practitioner, he is focused on research to practice with an emphasis on resilience building, sustainability and social justice.

