Dr. John T. Campbell of Mercy Medical Center Named to American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society Board

Newswise — John T. Campbell, M.D., Director of Research for The Institute for Foot & Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy Medical Center, has been named board member-at-large for the 2,200-member American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS). Dr. Campbell will focus his two-year term on supporting the global research and educational efforts of the Society, whose members specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the foot and ankle.

“The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society is recognized as the leading professional association for foot and ankle research and education. I am greatly honored to have been selected to serve on the AOFAS Board,” Dr. Campbell said.

Dr. Campbell earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia, and performed his residence at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his Fellowship at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Dr. Campbell has been a strong supporter of the educational efforts of the AOFAS, having served as Chairman of the AOFAS Education committee which promotes quality, ethical and cost-effective patient care through education, research and training of orthopedic surgeons and other health care providers. Dr. Campbell, who regularly hosts and lectures at regional presentations and courses on behalf of AOFAS, also serves as Associate Editor of the AOFAS’ official publication, Foot & Ankle International.

The AOFAS promotes quality, ethical and cost-effective patient care through education, research and training of orthopaedic surgeons and other health care providers. The Society creates public awareness for the prevention and treatment of foot and ankle disorders, provides leadership, and serves as a resource for government and industry as well as the national and international health care communities.​

The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy has a top rated team of surgeons who are dedicated to advanced treatments of common and complex foot and ankle disorders. Mercy’s Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction is a division of The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital at Mercy Medical Center, named a Best National Hospital in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care.