Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to use Radicava to treat ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Recently approved by the FDA, Radicava slows down the decline of physical function in ALS patients by thirty three percent. It is estimated that 450,000 people suffer from ALS worldwide, a disease that has no cure.

Radicava does not restore function lost, but it can slow down the symptoms of the disease, and improve one’s quality of life. Radicava is most effective when administered shortly after diagnosis.

Mary Sedarous, M.D., a board certified neurologist and medical director of the ALS Center at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, says, “Although Radicava does not cure ALS or increase overall survival, it gives hope to the patients by helping preserve function.” The ALS Center at Jersey Shore University Medical Center is the only program dedicated to treating ALS in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and is one of the only hospitals in New Jersey to achieve The ALS Association’s Recognized Treatment Center designation.

Radicava is administered via intravenous infusion as an outpatient at the new HOPE Tower at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Under the medical direction of Dr. Sedarous, the drug is also available at two additional locations within the Hackensack Meridian Health network - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, and at Hackensack Meridian Health Village at Jackson. The initial treatment cycle consists of a daily infusion for two weeks, followed by two weeks rest. Each infusion treatment takes about an hour to complete. Subsequent treatment cycles include a daily dosing for 10 days out of a 14 day period, followed by 14-day drug free periods.

“The ability to offer Radicava as a revolutionary treatment option for ALS patients demonstrates our commitment to pushing barriers and bringing the most advanced resources to our community members,” says Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, president of Jersey Shore University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “Our team of experts is helping patients and their families manage symptoms and have the best quality of life possible.”

Since each case of ALS is different, a patient must consult their health care provider to determine the best course of treatment and how long they can be on the drug. To learn more about how the ALS team at Jersey Shore University Medical Center is helping people live with ALS, call the medical center’s ALS nurse navigator at 732-776-3307 or visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

