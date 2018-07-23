Jersey Shore University Medical Center Earns Dual Awards from The Joint Commission for Lung and Esophageal Cancer Programs

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s gold Seal of Approval® for two areas of expertise - Lung Cancer Certification and Esophageal Cancer Certification – a distinct status within New Jersey and the nation.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center is the only hospital in New Jersey to currently hold Lung Cancer Certification, a distinction that only a few hospitals in the country have earned. The medical center is also the only currently-certified organization for Esophageal Cancer in the United States.

“These phenomenal distinctions demonstrate the quality care, forward-thinking treatment options, and patient-centered services that our team delivers each and every day,” says Kenneth N. Sable, M.D. MBA, FACEP, president of Jersey Shore University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “I am so proud of the entire team and all that they have accomplished to have our cancer program stand out among others in the country.”

The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. Jersey Shore University Medical Center underwent a rigorous on-site review earlier this month. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards as well as with lung-specific and esophageal-specific requirements. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.

Thoracic surgeon Thomas L. Bauer II, M.D., FACS, who serves as clinical medical director of Oncology for Hackensack Meridian Health, medical director of Thoracic Oncology Monmouth and Ocean counties, and is the chief of Thoracic Surgery at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, led the team’s surveys and is also directly involved with performing complex lung and esophageal surgeries. “These certifications build upon the culture of excellence at Jersey Shore University Medical Center,” says Dr. Bauer. “This elite national and state status speaks to the extraordinary personalized and innovative care we offer cancer patients, all with the benefits of being close to home.”

Established in 2002 and awarded for a two-year period, The Joint Commission’s Disease-Specific Care Certification evaluates clinical programs across the continuum of care and addresses three core areas:

Compliance with consensus-based national standards;

Effective use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to manage and optimize care; and

An organized approach to performance measurement and improvement activities.

"Jersey Shore University Medical Center has thoroughly demonstrated a high level of care for patients with lung cancer, as well as those with esophageal cancer,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “We commend Jersey Shore University Medical Center for becoming a leader in lung and esophageal care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for cancer patients in its community.”

