With Iran Tweet, Trump Diverting Attention From Other Problems, Tulane Professor Says

Political science professor Mark Gasiorowski is an expert in international relations, the Middle East, foreign policy and US-Iran relations. He is available to discuss President Trump's tweet threatening Iran.

“He (Trump) may be trying to divert attention from the many problems he had in foreign-policy last week. The Bush administration looked carefully into what a US military attack on Iran would look like and what the Iranian reaction would be. They soon decided it would not be a good idea. The military balance has not changed substantially since that time. So President Trump had better think carefully before he goes beyond words with this."



Mark Gasiorowski, professor of political science

Tulane University School of Liberal Arts

E-mail: gasiorowski@tulane.edu