Ron Anderson appointed interim dean of the Fox School of Business

Newswise — Ronald C. Anderson has been appointed interim dean of the Fox School of Business, effective immediately, Temple University President Richard M. Englert and Executive Vice President and Provost JoAnne A. Epps announced.

A respected member of the Fox School faculty, Anderson has served as professor and chair of the Department of Finance since joining Temple in July 2012. He also will be interim dean of Temple’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management and is expected to serve for approximately two years. A national search for a permanent dean is expected to be conducted during the 2019-2020 academic year.

“After careful consideration, and following conversations with a number of strong candidates, the provost and I agreed Ron Anderson is uniquely positioned to guide the Fox School of Business moving forward,” Englert said. “Ron has led significant growth in the Department of Finance, which is one of the most popular majors at Temple. He is an accomplished researcher and a well-regarded teacher who takes great pride in his students’ success. His professional experiences, both in industry and academia, are well suited for this critical leadership role.”

Anderson’s background includes a career in domestic and international business, followed by academic experience, including at American University. As chair of the Department of Finance, which has more than 1,400 students across all programs, he has overseen the largest department in the Fox School and one of the largest at Temple.

Anderson, 59, is a leading expert in internal control systems, corporate governance and executive compensation. He has received numerous research and teaching excellence awards during his academic career, while directing undergraduate- and graduate-level courses in international finance, financial strategy and corporate valuation. Anderson’s research has been published in leading journals such as the Journal of Finance, the Journal of Financial Economics and the Journal of Accounting and Economics.

“Ron recognizes that a leader’s willingness to listen and engage is important in a successful enterprise, and he has just the right mindset, style and skillset to lead effectively, yet collaboratively,” Epps said.

As dean, Anderson will lead the Fox School’s over 9,000 students and its more than 225 full-time faculty members across nine departments. Established in 1918 and celebrating its centennial, the Fox School is the largest, most comprehensive business school in the Philadelphia region and one of the largest in the world. It offers 16 undergraduate majors, four distinct MBA programs and 14 specialized masters programs, as well as a PhD program with 10 concentrations. The School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management (STHM) is the largest provider of tourism, hospitality, sport and recreation management education in Greater Philadelphia.

“The Fox School and STHM are special places,” Anderson said. “These schools are home to some of the most driven and dynamic students, not to mention our world-renowned faculty and talented staff. I look forward to guiding our school into the future.”

Prior to Anderson’s academic career, he held a wide variety of domestic and international positions in his nearly 11 years with Schlumberger Limited, a Paris- and Houston-based oilfield services company. He left the company in 1992 to pursue his doctorate in finance. Upon earning his PhD from Texas A&M University, Anderson held several faculty appointments, including at American University from 1999-2012.

A native of Franklin, Pennsylvania, Anderson lives in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties section. He received an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, where he also completed his undergraduate degree in engineering.

Anderson’s appointment follows the departure of Moshe Porat, who had served as the school’s dean since 1996.