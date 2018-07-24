University of California, Irvine professor an expert on heat waves and concurrent climate hazards

News reports are suggesting that the fires burning in Greece may have been intentionally started in some cases, but there's no doubt the underlying climate conditions are making matters worse. Amir AghaKouchak, UCI professor of civil & environmental engineering, can comment on the situation faced my many around the world -- hazards such as drought and heat waves overlapping to greatly amplify negative outcomes and suffering. Prof. AghaKouchak can be reached by email at amir.a@uci.edu and by phone at (949) 824-9350.