 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

University of California, Irvine professor an expert on heat waves and concurrent climate hazards

Amir AghaKouchak available to speak with media on heat-driven wildfires in Greece

Article ID: 697846

Released: 24-Jul-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California, Irvine

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Climate Science, Environmental Science, Wildfires, Europe News, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  • Climate, Heat Waves, Drought, Wildfire

    • News reports are suggesting that the fires burning in Greece may have been intentionally started in some cases, but there's no doubt the underlying climate conditions are making matters worse. Amir AghaKouchak, UCI professor of civil & environmental engineering, can comment on the situation faced my many around the world -- hazards such as drought and heat waves overlapping to greatly amplify negative outcomes and suffering. Prof. AghaKouchak can be reached by email at amir.a@uci.edu and by phone at (949) 824-9350.

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!