Journal of the American College of Radiology Increases Impact Factor in 2017 Ratings

Newswise — According to the newly released 2018 Journal Citation Report (JCR), the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR) has achieved a 2017 Impact Factor of 3.383, a 16 percent increase over last year’s impact factor of 2.929. JACR is now ranked third among general radiology journals and 28th among all 128 journals JCR categorizes as Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging, up two spots from our 30th ranking last year.

“This is the fifth consecutive year JACR’s impact factor has increased – every year since JCR first assigned an impact factor to the Journal. This continuous high level of performance reflects our ongoing commitment to provide our readers the highest quality research and commentary by and for radiology professionals,” said Bruce J. Hillman, MD, FACR, outgoing editor in chief of the JACR. “I have no doubt that Dr. Ruth C. Carlos, our new editor-in-chief, will continue to further this growth trajectory as radiology and health care continue to rapidly evolve.”

Dr. Carlos will assume the role of editor-in-chief in January 2019, following a three-month transition period beginning in October 2018. Dr. Hillman co-founded the JACR with Drs. Harvey L. Neiman and E. Stephen Amis and has been its editor-in-chief for the past 15 years.

The JACR is the official peer-reviewed journal of the American College of Radiology. The 2017 Journal Impact Factor measures a journal’s relevance to the scholarly publishing community. It is calculated by dividing the number of citations in 2017 by the total number of scholarly articles published in 2015 and 2016.

