Rutgers Expert Available for Interviews on New Jersey’s First Fish Consumption Advisories for PFAS

Rutgers Professor Keith R. Cooper can provide insight and analysis on the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection’s first fish consumption advisories for PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances).



PFAS, which include compounds also known as PFOA, PFOS and PFNA, were once widely used in non-stick cookware, stain-resistant clothing and fabrics, food packaging, firefighting foams and other applications, according to a DEP news release. The chemicals persist in the environment and can accumulate in people.



“This is really important since this is another avenue for human exposure and also has impacts on fish,” said Cooper, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “This starts a discussion on the widespread occurrence of these compounds and their persistence in the environment. These compounds affect a number of organ systems and physiological parameters.”



Cooper, a toxicologist who chairs the New Jersey Drinking Water Quality Institute



