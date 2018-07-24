Post Analytical Sample Tube Archiving Solution

Newswise — Aim Lab’s PathFinder 350A Archiver is a compact bench top workstation for automating the capping (foil sealing), sorting and archiving of sample tubes directly from analyzer racks into low cost storage racks. When sampling is complete, analyzer racks are loaded onto the PathFinder 350A for processing. Those sample tubes where all requested tests have been completed are foil sealed and sorted into uniquely identified storage racks. Tubes are capped with a laminated foil which seals the tube preventing evaporation and leakage during transport or freezer storage.

The PathFinder 350A is best suited to archiving workloads of 500 – 3,000 tubes per day and offers the following additional benefits:

Significantly reduces tube handling and eliminates manual processing errors

Easy sample tracking

Reduces repetitive strain injuries

Low cap costs compared to alternatives

Sorts out those tubes with any outstanding tests including send outs

About Aim Lab Automation Technologies Pty Ltd.

Aim Lab (http://www.aimlab.com/) is a designer and manufacturer of specialist laboratory automation robotics to assist in managing large numbers of samples pre and post analysis in industrial and pathology laboratories. Originally founded in 1975, Aim Lab has designed, manufactured and distributed over 15,000 automation systems through various analyzer manufacturers around the world. In 2016, Aim Lab was awarded both the Australian and Queensland Export Award for Manufacturing.