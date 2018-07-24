Ultra-High-Precision Optical Glass Components Supplies
Newswise — Akatsuki Technology Co Ltd is a Japanese company, http://www.akatsuki-tech.com, which is specified in designation & making "Ultra-High-Precision Optical glass components".
Here glass (raw materical of products) means Sapphire, Quartz, Pyrex (Tempax), BK7, CaF2, MgF2, or others.
According to the main Optical Bonding method combined with bunner-melt, glass-drilling, glass-fused methods etc, many complexed constructure of Optical, Mechanical, Fluidic high-precision components can be made.
- Flow Cell for partical counters is one of the most product. Flow Cell can be applied of the equipements for detection of Blood, Urinal, Bacteria, Particals in super-pure-water for semiconductor field, Particals in Air etc. The Channel size can be as narrow as 1 μm. All the channels are optical surfaces.
- Ultra-High-Vaccum Cell is another main kind for Quantum Research.
- Micro-lens & micro-prism applies for endoscope etc are also our main products. Micro-lens will be as small as 0.3 mm to 3 mm.
- Ultra-precision plane surface will be as high as 1/100 λ for about Φ60mm.
Akatsuki Technology Co Ltd experienced about 20 years optical process, and now focuses on special optical fileds.