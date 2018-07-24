ALPCO Announces Upcoming Launch of a New FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA

Newswise — ALPCO, a leading producer of research and clinical immunoassays, has announced the upcoming launch of its FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA. The chemiluminescence ELISA features increased sensitivity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels as low as 2.24 pmol/L and as high as 144 pmol/L. Glucagon measurements are used in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with various disorders of carbohydrate metabolism, including diabetes mellitus, hypoglycemia, and hyperglycemia.

“Our customers were experiencing challenges in confidently quantifying glucagon levels without cross reactivity to oxyntomodulin, a proglucagon peptide containing the glucagon sequence known for interfering with glucagon assays,” explains ALPCO’s president, Sean Conley. “We designed our STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA to address this need and provide a more sensitive, specific multifunctional diagnostic and research tool to laboratories. We are confident these features will empower users to both further their research and improve clinical outcomes.”

The STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA is highly specific with 100% cross-reactivity to glucagon, and does not cross-react with other proglucagon peptides such as oxyntomodulin, glicentin and gastric inhibitory polypeptide. The broad range and increased sensitivity of the assay allows laboratories to effectively quantify both fasted and fed levels of glucagon in mouse, rat, and human plasma sample. Additionally, the assay is validated for use with cell culture and is a robust tool for perifusion models.

Visit ALPCO in booth 3467 at the AACC’s 70th Annual Clinical Lab to learn more about the STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA.

