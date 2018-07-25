New, Revised ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards Cover 27 Radiology Topics

Newswise — The American College of Radiology (ACR) has released four new and 23 revised documents in the 2018 Practice Parameters and Technical Standards.

The four new practice parameters are the ACR–ASNR–SIR–SNIS Practice Parameter for the Performance of Endovascular Embolectomy and Revascularization in Acute Stroke, the ACR Practice Parameter for the Performance of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), the ACR Practice Parameter for the Performance of Gallium-68 DOTATATE PET/CT Neuroendocrine Tumors, and the ACR–ACNM Practice Parameter for the Performance of 18F-Fluciclovine PET/CT for Recurrent Prostate Cancer.

“Each of these practice parameters and technical standards has undergone extensive review and promotes the latest in safe and effective radiology,” said Matthew Pollack, MD, FACR, chair of the ACR Committee on Practice Parameters and Technical Standards. “We are pleased to have collaborated with 13 national medical specialty societies on these new documents, which will advance radiology science and improve the quality of service to our patients.”

These guidance documents are available on acr.org and take effect Oct. 1, 2018.

Additionally, the following guidance documents were approved through separate medical physics and radiation oncology processes and are effective Aug. 1, 2018:

Approved by AAPM and the Commission on Medical Physics

ACR–AAPM Technical Standard for the Performance of Proton Beam Radiation Therapy

ACR–AAPM Technical Standard for Medical Physics Performance Monitoring of PET/CT Imaging Equipment

ACR–AAPM Technical Standard for Management of the Use of Radiation in Fluoroscopic Procedures

ACR–AAPM Technical Standard for Nuclear Medical Physics Performance Monitoring of Gamma Cameras

ACR–AAPM Practice Parameter on the Expert Witness in Medical Physics

Approved by ASTRO and the Commission on Radiation Oncology

ACR–ASTRO Practice Parameter for the Performance of Proton Beam Radiation Therapy

ACR–ASTRO Practice Parameter for Radiation Oncology

