 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

AACC Announces 2018 Corporate Supporter Award Winners; Thanks Organizations for Their Invaluable Support

Article ID: 697901

Released: 26-Jul-2018 8:55 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting, Jul-Aug 2018

CHANNELS
Chemistry, Entrepreneurship, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
KEYWORDS
  • american association for clinical chemistry, Aacc, AACC 2018 Corporate Supporter Award Winners, AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

    • Newswise — CHICAGO – AACC is pleased to announce the recipients of the AACC 2018 Top Corporate Supporter Awards. This year, AACC recognizes 47 different companies and organizations that generously support the association through sponsorships, advertising, and exhibiting. These significant contributions make it possible for AACC to improve patient care by fostering research, innovation, and professional excellence in the field of laboratory medicine.

    The AACC 2018 Corporate Supporter Award recipients have provided support for AACC ranging from $50,000 to $450,000 or more. They include: 

    Roche Diagnostics

    Abbott

    Siemens Healthineers

    Beckman Coulter

    Sysmex America, Inc.

    Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

    Bio-Rad Laboratories

    Randox Laboratories

    Thermo Fisher Scientific

    BD Diagnostics

    Instrumentation Laboratory (IL)

    ARUP Laboratories

    Binding Site, Inc.

    BioFire Diagnostics, LLC

    bioMérieux Inc.

    Boston Children's Hospital

    Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

    DiagnostikNet-BB e.V.

    DiaSorin Inc.

    Diazyme Laboratories

    ERBA Diagnostics

    Fujirebio

    Grifols

    Hamilton Company

    Hologic, Inc.

    HORIBA Medical

    IDS Co, LTD

    KAMIYA BIOMEDICAL COMPANY

    Luminex Corporation

    Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

    MilliporeSigma

    Nova Biomedical Corporation

    Orchard Software Corp.

    Radiometer

    SARSTEDT

    SCIEX

    Sebia, Inc.

    Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

    Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

    SMC Corporation of America

    SNIBE Co. Ltd., (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.)

    STRATEC Biomedical AG

    Streck, Inc.

    SurModics IVD

    Tecan

    Tosoh Bioscience

    Waters Corporation

     

    AACC will present the following four specialty awards as well:

    Lab Tests Online Supporter of the Year

    Abbott 

    AACC Digital Advertiser of the Year

    SCIEX 

    AACC Print Advertiser of the Year

    MilliporeSigma 

    AACC Patron Benefactors

    Abbott

    Beckman Coulter

    Boston Children’s Hospital

    Siemens Healthineers 

    “Congratulations to this year’s award winners, and thank you to all of AACC’s corporate supporters for committing to help AACC drive progress in the field of laboratory medicine and improve patient care,” said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. “We are very grateful to these organizations for their assistance, and are delighted to have this opportunity to highlight their dedication.” 

    AACC’s 47 corporate supporters were recognized during the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at an invitation-only Corporate Recognition Reception on Monday, July 30 in Chicago. At the reception, AACC President Dr. Dennis Dietzen and AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman honored the association’s top supporters. Today, members of the AACC Board of Directors will personally visit all 47 organizations at their booths to deliver the awards. 

    About the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

    The AACC Annual Scientific Meeting offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 29–August 2. Plenary sessions feature the latest research on targeted cancer therapies, technology to define genetic defects, the HPV vaccine and associated cancers, CRISPR for detection of nucleic acid sequences, and the new WHO Essential Diagnostics List.

    At the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, more than 800 exhibitors will fill the show floor of McCormick Place in Chicago with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, point-of-care, and automation.

    About AACC

    Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

    SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!