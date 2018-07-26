AACC Announces 2018 Corporate Supporter Award Winners; Thanks Organizations for Their Invaluable Support
Newswise — CHICAGO – AACC is pleased to announce the recipients of the AACC 2018 Top Corporate Supporter Awards. This year, AACC recognizes 47 different companies and organizations that generously support the association through sponsorships, advertising, and exhibiting. These significant contributions make it possible for AACC to improve patient care by fostering research, innovation, and professional excellence in the field of laboratory medicine.
The AACC 2018 Corporate Supporter Award recipients have provided support for AACC ranging from $50,000 to $450,000 or more. They include:
Roche Diagnostics
Abbott
Siemens Healthineers
Beckman Coulter
Sysmex America, Inc.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Randox Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
BD Diagnostics
Instrumentation Laboratory (IL)
ARUP Laboratories
Binding Site, Inc.
BioFire Diagnostics, LLC
bioMérieux Inc.
Boston Children's Hospital
Diagnostica Stago, Inc.
DiagnostikNet-BB e.V.
DiaSorin Inc.
Diazyme Laboratories
ERBA Diagnostics
Fujirebio
Grifols
Hamilton Company
Hologic, Inc.
HORIBA Medical
IDS Co, LTD
KAMIYA BIOMEDICAL COMPANY
Luminex Corporation
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
MilliporeSigma
Nova Biomedical Corporation
Orchard Software Corp.
Radiometer
SARSTEDT
SCIEX
Sebia, Inc.
Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
SMC Corporation of America
SNIBE Co. Ltd., (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.)
STRATEC Biomedical AG
Streck, Inc.
SurModics IVD
Tecan
Tosoh Bioscience
Waters Corporation
AACC will present the following four specialty awards as well:
Lab Tests Online Supporter of the Year
Abbott
AACC Digital Advertiser of the Year
SCIEX
AACC Print Advertiser of the Year
MilliporeSigma
AACC Patron Benefactors
Abbott
Beckman Coulter
Boston Children’s Hospital
Siemens Healthineers
“Congratulations to this year’s award winners, and thank you to all of AACC’s corporate supporters for committing to help AACC drive progress in the field of laboratory medicine and improve patient care,” said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. “We are very grateful to these organizations for their assistance, and are delighted to have this opportunity to highlight their dedication.”
AACC’s 47 corporate supporters were recognized during the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at an invitation-only Corporate Recognition Reception on Monday, July 30 in Chicago. At the reception, AACC President Dr. Dennis Dietzen and AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman honored the association’s top supporters. Today, members of the AACC Board of Directors will personally visit all 47 organizations at their booths to deliver the awards.
About the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo
The AACC Annual Scientific Meeting offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 29–August 2. Plenary sessions feature the latest research on targeted cancer therapies, technology to define genetic defects, the HPV vaccine and associated cancers, CRISPR for detection of nucleic acid sequences, and the new WHO Essential Diagnostics List.
At the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, more than 800 exhibitors will fill the show floor of McCormick Place in Chicago with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, point-of-care, and automation.
About AACC
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.