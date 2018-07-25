US Department of State, UVA Darden and Concordia Announce Finalists for 2018 P3 Impact Award

Newswise — Finalists for the 2018 P3 Impact Award were announced today by the Office of Global Partnerships at the U.S. Department of State, the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society and Concordia. The award recognizes exemplary public-private partnerships (P3s) that provide solutions to pressing issues in areas such as: economic development, housing, health and sanitation, and workforce.

A judging committee selected the following five 2018 finalists:

DREAMS Partnership — focused on reducing new HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women in 10 sub-Saharan African countries (eSwatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe) and five additional countries that are just beginning to implement DREAMS interventions (Botswana, Cote D’Ivoire, Haiti, Namibia, Rwanda). DREAMS is a partnership between the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Girl Effect and ViiV Healthcare.

Griha Pravesh — aims to establish a sustainable ecosystem of affordable housing for disadvantaged communities in India. Griha Pravesh is a partnership between Saath Charitable Trust, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Brick Eagle, Indian Housing Federation (IHF), DBS Affordable Housing Pvt. Ltd. and Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (MHFC).

Kosmos Innovation Center — harnesses the power of technology-savvy youth to bring innovation into priority development sectors by providing business training, mentorship and other resources for young Ghanaian entrepreneurs. Kosmos Innovation Center is a partnership between DAI Global, Kosmos Energy and Ghana’s Meltwater Entrepreneurship School of Technology.

Lake Kivu Coffee Alliance — cultivates the re-emerging coffee industry in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Lake Kivu region and provides support and rehabilitation for victims of landmines and other explosive remnants of war. Lake Kivu Coffee Alliance is a partnership between the Polus Center for Social & Economic Development Inc., Higher Grounds Coffee, Eastern Congo Initiative, and the Department of State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement.

Mi Futuro — provides smallholder farmers in Guatemala access to a synthetic-free line of pesticide alternatives to combat pests and promote a healthier community and environment. Mi Futuro is a partnership between Feed the Future Partnering for Innovation, Agropecuaria Popoyán, Fintrac Inc., Universidad del Valle and Genesis Empresarial.

The winner of the P3 Impact Award will be announced at the Concordia Summit taking place 24–26 September 2018 in New York City. During a strategic dialogue at the Summit on 25 September, finalists will present, in front of a judges and an audience, a summary of their partnerships, including: partners involved, impact, metrics, results, innovation, scalability and barriers. The P3 Impact Award winner, along with an audience choice winner, will then be announced at the Concordia Summit’s main plenary stage.

Additionally, each finalist will be featured in a special edition of the Darden School’s thought-leadership publication, Darden Ideas to Action, focused on the P3 Impact Award. The P3 Impact Award winner will also receive a full scholarship to send partnership representatives to attend a weeklong Darden Executive Education course.

