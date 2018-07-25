Never Leave a Child Alone in a Car: As Temperatures Heat Up, So Does the Danger of Heatstroke.

Lorrie Walker, a child passenger safety manager for Safe Kids Worldwide, can offer insight into child vehicular heatstroke, which can happen if kids are left alone in a hot car. So far this year, 28 children have died this way. Lorrie can provide insights into how this can happen and what parents -- and passersby -- can do to prevent it.

With more than 30 years of experience, Lorrie is one of the country’s most respected authorities in child passenger safety. Before joining Safe Kids in 2004, Lorrie served as the director of the Florida Traffic Safety Resource Center and assistant professor of research at Florida Atlantic University. Now, she oversees the national training program for more than 300 Safe Kids Coalitions throughout the United States and is expanding her work to provide guidance to other countries on issues of child passenger safety. Lorrie holds a Bachelor's degree from Eastern College in St. Davids, Penn., and a Master of Science from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia.