Bayshore Medical Center Launches Audiology Program

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – July 25, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center now offers audiology services for adults and children. The addition of these services, which are offered at the medical center’s North Beers Street location, compliment its robust speech language pathology program and enables trained audiology and speech language professionals to diagnose and treat a host of hearing and speech disorders in one location.

“Hearing disorders are much more common than people think,” says Teresa Cannon, AuD., a board certified audiologist at Bayshore Medical Center. “If you have trouble hearing over the telephone, understanding when two or more people talk at the same time, need to turn the television volume up loud, have trouble hearing in noisy places, find yourself asking people to repeat themselves, or have ringing in your ears, you may be in need of a hearing test.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 15 percent of American adults, roughly 37.5 million aged 18 and over, report some trouble hearing. Additionally, about two to three out of every 1,000 children born in the United States are born with a detectable level of hearing loss in one or both ears.

“Parents may notice that a child’s speech is not clear, that their vocabulary is limited, that they have turned the television, radio, or headphones up way too loudly, that their child says ‘Huh’ or ‘What’ often, or does not answer when they are called,” Cannon continues. “These are all signs of a potential hearing problem and the child should be evaluated so that we can determine the best course of treatment.”

Audiologists at Bayshore Medical Center can perform a variety of tests and treatments, including:

Adult hearing tests

Pediatric hearing tests, all ages

Newborn screenings

VNG – testing to find the cause of dizziness/imbalance

EquiTest ® computerized balance assessment

computerized balance assessment Middle ear testing for fluid, ear infections and perforated ear drums

Inner ear sensory cell testing

Pre-employment, school and annual hearing tests

Tinnitus testing

Ototoxic hearing test

Meniere’s disease testing

Auditory brain-stem testing, ABR

“We are pleased to be able to offer audiology services to the community,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. “Experts are predicting that the number of adults afflicted with hearing loss will continue to rise, which is why we are committed to offering affordable interventions and convenient access to trained hearing specialists. The addition of these services will help to improve the quality of life for individuals in our area who may be impacted by hearing loss.”

