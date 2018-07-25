The Sky Lights Up For Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Foundation

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – July 25, 2018 – The Sixth Annual Family Fireworks on the Navesink to support Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Foundation took place on Tuesday, July 3 and raised nearly $205,000. This fun-filled family event was once again held at the DiPiero home on the picturesque Navesink River, where more than 350 guests joined in celebration of Riverview Medical Center.

“Riverview Medical Center is fortunate to have tremendous support from our community and donors, who enable us to continuously enhance patient care by offering advanced technology and services,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center. “We are grateful to everyone who attended our annual event, to the DiPiero’s for once again generously hosting it, and to our board for their unwavering dedication. It was a beautiful evening and, as always, the fireworks were outstanding.”

The Family Fireworks event featured a festive buffet, a variety of food trucks, inflatable rides, games, and a breathtaking view of the fireworks show at dusk. This year marked the most successful fireworks event yet in terms of proceeds.

“There’s a real sense of accomplishment and pride when community and purpose come together,” says Steven Scopellite, chair of the Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees. “The fireworks event exemplifies how a group of dedicated people can affect real change and I could not be more proud to be part of such an organization. The funds raised from events like this will make a real difference that our community members need.”

“It was an honor to again host the annual fireworks event,” says Hilary DiPiero, event chair and Foundation trustee. “It always brings together community members from all over our region and it’s so special to see such a diverse group of individuals come together to support our local and beloved medical center.”

The Family Fireworks on the Navesink was generously sponsored by Presenting Sponsor, Crazees Ice Cream Store and the Mulheren Family; Fireworks Sponsors, The Hirair and Anna Hovnanian Foundation, Mel and Terry Karmazin and The William & Janice Farber Charitable Fund; and Title Sponsors, Compass One: Crothall / Morrison’s, The Komar Family, OceanFirst and Virginia Cocktail Peanuts.

To learn more about how you can support Riverview Medical Center Foundation, contact Jennifer Smith, senior executive director, at 732-751-5115 or jenniferl.smith@hackensackmeridian.org, or visit hackensackmeridianhealth.org/GivingHeals.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; 11 community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 180 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center which is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 468-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines, including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

