Enzo Launches New High Quality, Cost-Effective p16INK4A Monoclonal Antibody

Newswise — Enzo is pleased to announce the launch of a new primary antibody validated for IHC, our p16INK4a monoclonal antibody. Our antibody is specific to the p16INK4A protein, a cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor that plays an important regulatory role in the cell cycle. By controlling the transition between the G1 and S phases through regulation of retinoblastoma (Rb) protein, p16 decelerates cellular differentiation and acts as a tumor suppressor. It is the key marker in several human cancers including cervical cancer, head and neck cancers, perianal lesions, melanomas, gliomas, and lymphomas. Our p16INK4A antibody is designed to deliver minimal background and outstanding staining quality when paired with our POLYVIEW® PLUS IHC Detection Reagents.

Our p16 antibody provides equivalent signal to our major competitor at a much more affordable price. At a time when reagents are becoming more and more expensive, Enzo continues to be a provider of low-cost, highly effective and easily adaptable solutions to the market. Our p16 antibody is the latest addition to our growing portfolio of over 1,000 IHC-validated antibodies.

