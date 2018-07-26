Dynex® Technologies announces global partnership with ZEUS Scientific

Newswise — CHANTILLY, VA July 27, 2018 – Dynex Technologies announced today it has finalized a supply agreement with ZEUS Scientific (Branchburg, NJ) enabling ZEUS to sell Dynex instruments to the global clinical market. This new direct partnership builds on the long standing relationship between both companies with Dynex Technologies’ industry proven DS2®, DSX® and Agility® automated ELISA instrumentation and ZEUS Scientific’s broad range of ZEUS ELISA™ Test Systems which use common reagents and universal protocols across a diverse autoimmune and infectious disease menu.

With an instrument base of over 6,000 systems globally, Dynex has a proven track record of quality, acceptance and success in automating clinical laboratories. Designed with the automated laboratory in mind, the ZEUS ELISA™ Test System menu (featuring over 50 U.S. FDA cleared tests) optimizes workflow efficiency with simplified automation programming including multi-batching of test systems on the same plate leading to better throughput and faster integration into the laboratory.

“ZEUS and Dynex have long worked together in an unofficial capacity and diagnostic laboratories around the world have chosen the combined solution of ZEUS’ best in class IVD Test Systems with Dynex’s best in class microplate processing systems. Now that we are directly selling and supporting the ZEUS ELISA products to the United States marketplace, in conjunction with the ­­Dynex automation systems, ZEUS is positioned to offer the most flexible and efficient microplate testing options in the autoimmune and infectious disease markets. And providing this complete solution to our global network of distributors provides even greater reach to these best in class solutions in diagnostic laboratories around the world” said Chris Howard, Chief Commercial Officer of ZEUS Scientific.

This strategic partnership with ZEUS Scientific allows laboratory customers a single point of contact, full solution for their automated ELISA testing needs improving the installation, training and implementation process. With multiple instrument offerings and a broad in vitro diagnostic test menu, customers can choose a “right-sized” instrument and test menu solution that fits their needs.

“Partnering with ZEUS aligns with our initiatives to drive growth of our core product line by leveraging ZEUS’ strong ELISA menu and growing customer base” remarked David Sholehvar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, of Dynex Technologies. “ZEUS has a strong reputation as a provider of quality ELISA products for autoimmune and infectious disease testing and we look forward to strengthening our relationship in our effort to deliver best in class solutions to the market.”

Dynex Technologies, booth 3441, and Zeus Scientific, booth 4063, will both be exhibiting at AACC in Chicago from July 31 through August 2, 2018. Stop by to discuss ways to improve your automated ELISA testing capabilities.

About Dynex Technologies (www.dynex.com): Dynex® is an original pioneer of and a market leader in automated microplate technology. Our talented, multidisciplinary staff of approximately 125 people worldwide include design and service engineers, applications scientists, marketing, sales specialists, and precision-manufacturing experts. We are dedicated to perpetual innovation in product design and new applications frontiers to deliver cutting-edge microplate processing systems that meet the rigorous demands of the most challenging applications, which ultimately improve health outcomes and enhance life. Contact us at (703) 631-7800 or productinfo@dynex.com.

About ZEUS Scientific (www.zeusscientific.com): ZEUS Scientific is your first choice for high-performing, easy-to-use clinical diagnostic solutions. Our products are designed and manufactured to ensure optimal efficiency and accurate diagnosis to facilitate better patient care. ZEUS Scientific is based in Branchburg, New Jersey and complies with the international standard ISO 13485 (2003), Health Canada Medical Device Regulations (SOR/98-282, May 7 1998), the FDA Quality System Regulations (FDA Quality System Regulation, 1996: 21 CFR § 820), and the IVD 98/79/EEC. Contact us at (800) 526-3744 or sales@zeusscientific.com.