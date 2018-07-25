Dr. Indrin J. Chetty named Fellow of the American Society for Radiation Oncology

Newswise — DETROIT - Henry Ford Cancer Institute medical physicist Indrin J. Chetty, Ph.D., has been selected to be a Fellow of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), a prestigious cancer organization with more than 10,000 members worldwide who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapy.

Dr. Chetty, division head of Physics in Department Radiation Oncology at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute, will receive his FASTRO designation at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 23, during ASTRO's 60th Annual Meeting in San Antonio

"Dr. Chetty joins an elite group of physicians and medical physicists who are recognized for their far-reaching contributions to the field of radiation oncology and their progress in advancing cancer research, education and patient care," said Brian Kavanagh, MD, MPH, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors. "Congratulations to Dr. Chetty for achieving the designation of ASTRO Fellow."

Dr. Chetty is one of only a few physicists internationally to receive this special honor.

Awarded annually since 2006, the ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and/or service to the field. Since its inception, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 327 of ASTRO's more than 10,000 members worldwide; the 2018 class of Fellows comprises 35 individuals, including Dr. Chetty.

After completing his undergraduate degree with high distinction at the University of Michigan, Dr. Chetty received both a Master of Science and a Ph.D. in Medical Physics from the University of California at Los Angeles.

Dr. Chetty has served as PI of NIH/NCI grant, and currently oversees the division of medical physics at Henry Ford, Department of Radiation Oncology. Among his many awards and honors, Dr. Chetty was also invited to be a TED lecturer, where he spoke on innovative approaches in Radiation Oncology, at the 2014 TEDx event in Detroit.

About the Henry Ford Cancer Institute

The Henry Ford Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer programs in Michigan, providing care at five hospitals and six outpatient facilities, and dozens of aligned doctorâ€™s offices throughout southeast and southcentral Michigan. Treatment for the most complex or rare cancers and the Instituteâ€™s extensive cancer research program is anchored by Henry Ford Hospital. For more information, visit www.henryford.com/cancer.

About ASTRO

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the worldâ€™s largest radiation oncology society, with more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. The Society is dedicated to improving patient care through professional education and training, support for clinical practice and health policy standards, advancement of science and research, and advocacy. ASTRO publishes three medical journals, International Journal of Radiation Oncology â€¢ Biology â€¢ Physics, Practical Radiation Oncology and Advances in Radiation Oncology; developed and maintains an extensive patient website, RT Answers; and created the nonprofit foundation Radiation Oncology Institute. To learn more about ASTRO, visit astro.org or RTanswers.org.