UCI expert can comment on U.S. - Iran relations

Touraj Daryaee is the University of California, Irvine Maseeh Chair in Persian Studies and Culture and director of the UCI Jordan Center for Persian Studies and Culture. Daryaee's research focuses predominantly on the history of ancient Iran, the history of Zoroastrianism and Old and Middle Iranian languages. He has authored more than 10 books on those subjects. His book, Sasanian Persia: The Rise and Fall of an Empire (I.B. Tauris, 2009) won the BRISMES Award with the judges calling it a "masterpiece." His edited collection, The Oxford Handbook of Iranian History (Oxford University Press, 2012) was chosen as one of the top 25 academic books of the year by CHOICE.

Daryaee holds a Ph.D. in history from UCLA.

Contact him by email at tdaryaee@uci.edu