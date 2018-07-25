Penn Medicine Named Among Nation’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — Penn Medicine has been named #2 on Forbes magazine’s first-ever “America's Best Employers for Women” list, which ranks employers across the nation.

Penn Medicine – which includes the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Perelman School of Medicine – offers a culture dedicated to professional development and mentorship, creating pathways to leadership and empowerment for staff and faculty of all kinds. One special initiative cited by the magazine is the FOCUS on Health & Leadership for Women program, which supports the advancement and leadership of women in academic medicine and promotes education and research in women’s health and women’s careers.

Leadership development and mentorship is a critical part of onboarding and continuing education efforts for faculty and staff throughout Penn Medicine, where five of seven entities are led by female CEOs.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to identify the companies who are the most successful at supporting and growing their female workforce. Statista surveyed 40,000 Americans, including 25,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The survey included questions related to working conditions, diversity and how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others.

The full list of “America's Best Employers for Women” list is available online. Earlier this year, Penn Medicine was also named #6 on Forbes magazine’s annual “Best Employers in America” list, up from #7 in 2017. The full list for that honor is also available online.

Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, and excellence in patient care. Penn Medicine consists of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (founded in 1765 as the nation’s first medical school) and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which together form a $7.8 billion enterprise.

The Perelman School of Medicine has been ranked among the top medical schools in the United States for more than 20 years, according to U.S. News & World Report's survey of research-oriented medical schools. The School is consistently among the nation's top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $405 million awarded in the 2017 fiscal year.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s patient care facilities include: The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center -- which are recognized as one of the nation’s top “Honor Roll” hospitals by U.S. News & World Report -- Chester County Hospital; Lancaster General Health; Penn Medicine Princeton Health; Penn Wissahickon Hospice; and Pennsylvania Hospital -- the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional affiliated inpatient care facilities and services throughout the Philadelphia region include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, a partnership between Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network and Penn Medicine, and Princeton House Behavioral Health, a leading provider of highly skilled and compassionate behavioral healthcare.

Penn Medicine is committed to improving lives and health through a variety of community-based programs and activities. In fiscal year 2017, Penn Medicine provided more than $500 million to benefit our community.